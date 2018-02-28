Horizon: Zero Dawn is celebrating its first birthday, and sales for the PlayStation 4 exclusive have passed 7.6 million.

The open-world game received praise from critics and gamers for its beautiful landscapes, crisp graphics, and engaging writing. This sales milestone makes Horizon one of the PlayStation 4’s most popular exclusives. To give you something to compare it against, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End sold 8.7 million copies about seven-and-a-half months after it launched in May 2016. But that series is an established franchise. It’s impressive for Horizon to come close to the number as a debut game.

“We had huge ambition for Horizon: Zero Dawn and as we approached the launch we knew people were excited, but to see sales of this volume is truly mind blowing,” developer Guerrilla Games co-founder and managing director Hermen Hulst noted in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “Since launch, millions of players have joined Aloy on a quest to discover the secrets of the old ones. We hope they enjoy playing Horizon: Zero Dawn as much as we enjoyed making it.”

To celebrate, Sony is giving away free Horizon avatars for PlayStation 4 to help people customize their profiles. You can also get a new Horizon theme for your PlayStation 4 that uses images captured from the game’s Photo Mode.