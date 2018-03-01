Caffeine announced a deal with ESL, the big independent esports tournament company, to bring esports events to Caffeine’s social broadcasting platform.

Caffeine’s live coverage kicks off this week with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) World Championship in Katowice, Poland on March 3 to March 5.

Under the partnership, Caffeine will air three social broadcasts of ESL content on the Caffeine platform: a live broadcast featuring Triple-A esports tournaments, a 24/7 Greatest Matches replay broadcast, and a 24/7 Highlights broadcast. A “Made for Caffeine” esports talk show, The Magazine, will premiere later this spring. Each broadcast will use Caffeine’s social, real-time features to bring a more personal and friendly experience to live-streamed esports.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with ESL. We want to bring friends together around the content they love in a casual, friendly way, and what better way to do that then to host the world’s most popular esports gaming company’s content on Caffeine,” said Caffeine CEO Ben Keighran, in a statement. “This week, fans from around the world will be able to join each other and tune in to ESL live coverage, with highlights of the best events from this year and previous years following close behind.”

Image Credit: Caffeine

As a social broadcasting platform, Caffeine users find content based on the people they follow in their social circles and come together to share that content. Personal conversations between friends and broadcasters are given preference, enabling more meaningful social engagements while disposing of toxic chatter and endless feeds of meaningless comments. Since Caffeine is built on its own infrastructure, it will deliver ESL’s content and conversations with no latency, allowing broadcasters to answer questions in real-time and build stronger relationships with their fans.

“Caffeine brings a new type of social experience to ESL’s esports content,” said Nik Adams, senior vice president of global media rights and distribution for ESL, in a statement. “ESL is at the frontier of new streaming concepts and new technologies. One of ESL’s goals is to expand esports to new audiences and the partnership with Caffeine brings us one step closer to our goal.”

If fans sign up to watch ESL on Caffeine, they can get alerts about upcoming events and then invite friends to join them as they watch.

Caffeine was co-founded in April 2016 by former Apple designers Ben Keighran and Sam Roberts.