If you track world business trends, you’ve probably heard how AI is taking over jobs in almost every industry. Email marketing is no different, and the message for all involved is clear: Upskill to include AI in your repertoire, or change careers.

Just look at the numbers. Global marketing automation is set to expand from US$4 billion in 2017 to US$7.63 billion in 2025. Of this, global email marketing alone will account for US$2.29 billion by 2025.

Why is the demand so high? If you look closely at business owners’ routines, you’ll notice a constant lack of time, resources, and marketing skills. Entrepreneurs would much prefer to run their companies instead of email campaigns. Automation software can handle their pains and gains, making email marketing simple and cost-effective. Triggmine is one such service aiming to lead the way.

How AI-based applications will replace email marketers

A surefire way to shrink your email list is by bombarding subscribers with irrelevant emails.

Email marketers currently are rewarded well because they can figure out how to personalize email marketing campaigns and optimize results.

But what if AI can do it much, much better? Triggmine functions on neural networks and analyzes a higher volume of data than humans can ever possibly handle. Moreover, it personalizes an email campaign by studying users’ behavior points and measuring their responses to various marketing incentives. It does this on its own, without human intervention, and thus without the HR cost attributed to keeping an email marketer on board.

How do AI-based tools personalize campaigns? Check out Triggmine’s example. Its neural network studies:

Socio-demographic characteristics

History of interaction with the platform

Interest in relation to product categories

Degree of sensitivity to discounts

If you connect your store to Triggmine via an API, the software will also perform other functions that usually are the domain of human email marketers:

Selecting optimal offers for each user

Finding the best subject line for the email

Creating a sequence of emails that will be sent out

Ecommerce entrepreneurs have already experienced the benefits of AI-based marketing tools. Triggmine was integrated into major ecommerce platforms such as Magento, Shopify, PrestaShop, WooCommerce, and CS-Cart to link its tool to clients’ store-fronts.

Triggmine users are also backed with Smart Contract. It guarantees improved performance within certain limits if the user performs a list of steps that are necessary for the business. The smart contract contains all the needed info about the scenario of development for each business. For that, Triggmine studies benchmarks, business stages, the specific industry, the quantity of user data, and information about recurring sales. Let’s face it: any onboarded email marketer wouldn’t give you your money back if his or her campaign didn’t meet your expectations. But Triggmine would.

AI cannot be stopped, it can only be adapted to. Email marketers will still be useful in the initial training of AI systems and coordinating between software and companies. But their overall role will be so negligible that they may certainly change careers.

Tonya Makarenko is a content marketing manager at Triggmine, an AI-powered email automation service. She heads up strategic content development and execution and is convinced that AI is the strongest driver of email marketing.

