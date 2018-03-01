The Indie Megabooth is returning to the 2018 Game Developers Conference to showcase more games than ever. It shows off 24 games from independent developers from March 19 to March 23 on the interactive spaces show floor at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. Two games are also debuting at the event: Myst developer Cyan, Inc.‘s steampunk adventure Firmament and Silver Dollar Games’s kung fu fighter One Finger Death Punch 2.

Indie Megabooth is featuring twice the number of games as compared to previous years. So it’s splitting up the demo days: Half the games are available to play on March 19 and 20, and the other half from March 21 to 23. The expo is open from 10 a.m. Pacific to 6 p.m. every day except for Friday, when it closes at 3 p.m. Many of the games are either showing new content or are demoing for the first time at an event.

Overlord Kelly Wallick founded Megabooth six years ago, and it’s had a presence at games events from the Electronic Entertainment Expo to PAX West. Wallick is also the chairperson of the Independent Games Festival, which will be running alongside GDC and will be celebrating indie games at its annual awards festival on March 21.

Indie Megabooth’s schedule is as follows:

March 19 and March 20:

A Case of Distrust (The Wandering Ben)

A Tofu Tail (alchemedium)

Above (Mighty Moth)

Astronaut: The Best (Universal Happymaker)

Carto (Sunhead Games)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Felix The Reaper (Kong Orange)

Gunhead (Alientrap)

One Finger Death Punch 2 (Silver Dollar Games)

Sigma Theory (Mi-Clos Studio)

Skye (Puny Astronaut)

Starbear: Taxi (Funktronic Labs)

March 21 through March 23: