PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fornite are the leaders on the battle royale block, selling millions of copies and in-app transactions. Games studios and publishers are rushing to make clones. But the granddaddy of them all, H1Z1, just left its Early Access stage and has officially released.

H1Z1 used to be king of this hill. It started out as a survival game (riffing off the likes of DayZ), and with the help of a modder named … Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, it became the first standalone battle royale game. But it fell behind to PUBG, which stormed the gaming scene last spring, and then to Fortnite: Battle Royale, which offers a friendlier experience with building structures in a last-player-standing game.

H1Z1 is going to market with a new mode, focusing on vehicles. Cars and trucks have always been important to Daybreak’s game, so the designers added Auto Royale, a vehicle-only mode. The studio’s savvy enough to know that its games have a strength, something that helps it stand out in a market that’s growing bigger and bigger.

But will it be enough to compete with PUBG Corp.’s and Epic’s juggernauts?

For PC gaming coverage, send news tips to Jeff Grubb and guest post submissions to Rowan Kaiser. Please be sure to visit our PC Gaming Channel.

—Jason Wilson, GamesBeat managing editor

GamesBeat video

PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb jumps into the breach in … Into the Breach

From GamesBeat

The first huge battle royal shooter has finally left Early Access on Steam, and it is getting a new vehicle-only mode to go along with this release. Publisher Daybreak Game Company has launched the 1.0 retail version of H1Z1 for $20 on Valve’s digital distribution platform. After starting as an online survival sim (now called […]

ANALYSIS: The Entertainment Software Ratings Board revealed a new form of self-regulation for video games today. In the “near future,” the ESRB will assign a warning label that will inform customers that a product contains “in-game purchases.” This indicator will apply to games at retail and on digital stores that include any form of purchasable bonus […]

Surprise, role-playing game fans on PC! Square Enix released Chrono Trigger on Steam today. Chrono Trigger first came out for the Super Nintendo in 1995. It was a collaboration between Square (home of Final Fantasy) and Enix (the developers behind Dragon Quest) before the companies merged in 2013. Many gamers and critics consider it one […]

Going on nigh four years, Hearthstone players have asked for a tournament mode. We’ve read about it on Reddit. We’ve listened to community podcasts such as The Angry Chicken and Well, Met! clamor for it. We’ve even seen Blizzard Entertainment’s esports team encounter problems in its own Hearthstone Championship Tour events because this game lacks a dedicated […]

PUBG Corp.’s PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Epic Games’s Fortnite: Battle Royale are still going strong despite big launches like Capcom’s Monster Hunter: World last month. The two last-person standing shooters raked in more than $200 million on PC and consoles in digital revenue in January, according to industry-tracking firm SuperData Research. In SuperData’s ranking of the […]

Chet Faliszek left Valve last year after 12 years, with the last few spent evangelizing virtual reality via the company’s SteamVR platform. He took six months off and then took a job as creative director at Bossa Studios. At London-based Bossa, Faliszek believes he can use artificial intelligence not only to add to a game, […]

Beyond GamesBeat

Systemic gameplay is a very big topic recently. Even though systemic games have existed for a long time, nowadays there’s a lot of conscious discussion about titles that provide emergent situations by allowing the players to experiment with the rules and mechanics in place. A lot of those games feature a crafting system, and it just feels that it would be natural for crafting to also be expanded in a systemic way, and yet for some reason that doesn’t happen. (via Gamasutra)

In these dark days of graphics card price hikes and crypto mining this and currency mining that, it’s easy to think that the powers that be have forgotten about us gaming folk and are simply concerning with making sure those pesky coin plunderers continue to line their respective pockets. (via Rock Paper Shotgun)

Back when AMD’s Ryzen first launched there was a fervour within the PC building community that I, or anyone else cuckoo for computer parts, hadn’t seen in a very long time. AMD are back – and they are competitive. Not to take away from their accomplishment with this stellar return to form, but the big question everybody wanted to know was: does AMD’s Ryzen match Intel’s top Core processors? (via Kotaku)

As executive director of the Fiesta Bowl, one of the largest postseason college football games of the year, Mike Nealy was more familiar with shoulder pads than mousepads. Six months ago, he didn’t know people were making money playing video games professionally, he’d never heard of Twitch, and the last time he picked up a controller, it was attached to an Atari 2600. (via Engadget)

and receive this newsletter every Thursday