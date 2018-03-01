Some players are having trouble connecting to the PlayStation Network online gaming service. Sony has confirmed that its gaming and social features are experiencing technical issues that affect the PlayStation 4.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” says the PSN Status site. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

This outage isn’t affecting all users — GamesBeat managing editor Jason Wilson could log in — but those who are won’t be able to log on to play multiplayer online games like Monster Hunter: World or Rainbow Six Siege. This is the second time PSN has gone down in the last month, and unlucky for players, it coincides with an Xbox Live outage as well.

Update, 4:25 p.m. Pacific: Sony’s PSN Status site now says all services are back up, but folks on Twitter are still having trouble connecting.