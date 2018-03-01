Our latest speaker for GamesBeat Summit 2018 event is John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, the creator of augmented reality games such as Pokémon Go and Ingress. The event will take place at the beautiful Claremont Resort in Berkeley, California, on April 9 and April 10. Our conference is all about making games better and improving the business, and our latest speakers should give us a window into the future of game technologies.

Last year, Hanke spoke with technology experts Ralph Osterhout and John Underkoffler on the subject of the future of AR. He’ll delve into similar subjects this year in a fireside chat with Eliot Peper, science fiction writer and author of the upcoming Bandwidth novel. They’ll talk about the crossover between real life and science fiction, and they’ll predict what kind of future technology will create for gamers.

Image Credit: Michael O'Donnell/VentureBeat

Hanke was the creator of the technology that became Google Earth. He started Niantic within Google in 2010 to pioneer a new kind of location-based game. He wanted to promote exercise and an appreciation of public art. The company launched Ingress in 2012 as an invite-only Android app. It grew to millions of players, and it attracted the attention of Nintendo and The Pokémon Company Group.

Niantic spun out from Google and raised $30 million in the process, with both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company joining as investors. The San Francisco company launched Pokémon Go on July 6, 2016. Pokemon Go, released in July 2016, had about 100 million monthly users at its peak. In its first year, the mobile AR game generated more than $1.2 billion in revenue, and the company is now working on a Harry Potter game.

Peper has a new book, Bandwidth, coming out on May 1. It’s a near-future thriller that explores the geopolitics of climate change and how algorithms shape our lives. The book addresses themes such as gamifying diplomacy, how social media impacts decision making, hacking broken systems, and the collision of tech and politics. Peper said that his friend Tim Chang, managing director at Mayfield Fund, had a lot of influence on the story of Bandwidth, as the two of them had numerous discussions about the future of technology. Peper and Hanke will talk about the intersection between the real world and fiction on various technologies such as augmented reality.

Peper is also the author of Cumulus, Neon Fever Dream, and the Uncommon Series. He’s an editor at Scout and has helped build various technology businesses, survived dengue fever, translated Virgil’s Aeneid from the original Latin, worked as an entrepreneur-in-residence at a venture capital firm, and explored the ancient Himalayan kingdom of Mustang. His books have been praised by the Verge, Popular Science, Businessweek, TechCrunch, io9, and Ars Technica, and he has been a speaker at places like Google, Qualcomm, and Future in Review.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

