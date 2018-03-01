Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows 10 gamers may have trouble booting up certain releases at the moment. Xbox Live isn’t working for everybody, and Microsoft has engineers working on the problems, according to the Xbox Live status site. The issues are affecting a huge portion of Xbox Live users, based on the volume of complaints on social media.

Microsoft notes that this outage is causing problems with matchmaking, cloud storage, finding friends, and other online functions. But players on social media are complaining that they are having troubles even signing into Xbox live or booting up certain games and apps. Affected titles include Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege and Monster Hunter: World. You may also encounter errors booting up Netflix or Amazon Video.

The publisher has spent the last several hours attempting to fix certain problems.

“We believe we have identified the problem causing some members to have issues viewing Achievements, Friends List or the activity of friends,” reads an Xbox Live status-page update from 11 a.m. Pacific time. “Thanks for your patience as the team works to resolve the issue.”

Microsoft’s fix could cause some issues as its rolls out to the company’s Xbox Live servers. We’ll keep you updated if the outage grows worse or if Xbox Live comes back online for everyone.