We’re back with one dang busy week to discuss on the latest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Over the last couple of days, we broke the news that Battlefield V is coming this year, Mike broke a video card, and the White House announced a meeting with the gaming industry that no one in the gaming industry knew about. On top of that, Jeff has played some new games that he’s getting way into. Mike is playing … oh, god. Really? OK, still World of Warcraft, I guess.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything that we talked about this week:

Into the Breach

Stardew Valley

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Mike’s GPU died at an inopportune time

World of Warcraft on the lowest settings

Battlefield V is coming this year; it’s a World War II game

White House claims it is meeting with the gaming industry next week, but the gaming industry says it was not invited

ESRB adds stickers to games with in-game purchases

Cryptocurrency miners bought 3 million graphics cards worth $776 million in 2017

Metal Gear Survive flops at UK retail

After 10 Days Of Its Release, Kingdom —

Come: Deliverance Surpasses 500K —

Units Sold On Steam Alone

PSN Plus games for March: Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank — no more PS3/Vita games starting soon

How Activision Blizzard has become a safer stock | Blizzard’s plans for 2018 and predicted revenue streams heavily rely on the expansion of microtransactions

Chrono Trigger releases on Steam — it’s bad

Sega: Yakuza 6 Demo allowed access to full game, pulled from PlayStation Store

Talk to you next time, kiddos.