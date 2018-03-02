Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview for PCs with a nine bug fixes and a broken Windows Mixed Reality. This build is from the RS4 branch, which represents the next Windows 10 update the company has yet to announce (but is likely to ship soon). There is no new build from the RS5 branch.

Windows 10 is a service, meaning it was built in a very different way from its predecessors so it can be regularly updated with not just fixes, but new features, too. Microsoft has released four major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, and Fall Creators Update.

The only major change in this release is that Windows Mixed Reality is broken. The feature runs at a very low frame rate (8-10fps) “that could result in some physical discomfort,” if it works at all — Microsoft mentions “multiple crashes at startup.” If you rely on Windows Mixed Reality, you should pause Insider Preview builds updates for a bit (Settings => Update & Security => Windows Insider Program => Stop Insider Preview builds => Pause).

This desktop build includes the following general bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue where selecting a notification after taking a screenshot or game clip opened the Xbox app’s home screen instead of opening the screenshot or game clip.

Fixed an issue where EFI and Recovery partitions were unexpectedly listed in Defragment and Optimize Drives.

Fixed an issue optimizing drives in Defragment and Optimize Drives didn’t work in the last few flights.

Fixed an issue resulting in a permanently black window if you dragged a tab out of a Microsoft Edge window, pulled it up to the top edge of the screen, and moved it back down and released it.

Fixed an issue where the warning on Windows 10 S when trying to run non-Microsoft Store apps from File Explorer might end up stuck behind the File Explorer window.

Fixed an issue where there was some unexpected extra space in the File Explorer navigation pane before the chevron icons to expand/collapse folders.

Fixed an issue where if focus was set inside Action Center pressing Esc wouldn’t close the Action Center window.

Fixed an issue that could result in ShellExperienceHost periodically waking the device from hibernate if active live tiles were pinned to Start.

Fixed an issue where navigating to Settings > System > Focus Assist > “Customize your priority list” could crash Settings.

Today’s update bumps the Windows 10 build number for PCs from 17110 (made available to testers on February 27) to build 17112.

This build has four known issues:

The Microsoft Store may be completely broken or disappeared altogether after upgrading to this build.

If you try to open a file that is available online-only from OneDrive that hasn’t been previously downloaded to your PC (marked with a green checkmark in File Explorer), your PC could bugcheck (GSOD). You can work around this problem by right-clicking on these files and selecting “Always keep on this device.” Any file-on-demand from OneDrive that is already downloaded to the PC should open fine.

Post-install at the first user-prompted reboot or shutdown, a small number of devices have experienced a scenario wherein the OS fails to load properly and may enter a reboot loop state. For affected PCs, turning off fast boot may bypass the issue. If not, it is necessary to create a bootable ISO on a USB drive, boot into recovery mode, and this will allow bypass.

When Movies & TV user denies access to its videos library (through the “Let Movies & TV access your videos library?” popup window or through Windows privacy settings), Movies & TV crashes when the user navigates to the “Personal” tab.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.