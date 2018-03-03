Starbreeze’s StarVR headset is the star (sorry) of a new VR arcade that’s now open in Dubai.

VR Park, as the arcade is called, was created by Emaar Entertainment and takes up two floors of the enormous Dubai Mall, itself occupying 75,000 square feet. You can expect experiences ranging from games to movies with both single and multiplayer attractions. It will also feature AR installations and other experimental technologies. There’s even an indoor roller-coaster.

Eight VR experiences will feature at the Mall, four of which are new. There’ll be familiar apps like Overkill’s The Walking Dead – Outbreak, John Wick Chronicles and The Mummy Prodigium Strike, but more interesting are experiences like the multiplayer game, The Raft, and APE-X. There’s also Payday: The VR Heist, which appears to a location-based version of the VR support currently being implemented into Payday 2.

You might not be familiar with StarVR. This isn’t a consumer headset like the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive but instead mainly used for location-based installations like the IMAX VR arcades. The headset boasts a 210 degree field of view and a 5K resolution as well as a scalable tracking system to suit various needs.

If you ever find yourself in Dubai, then, you know where to head.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2018