Google Play is highlighting games and apps by women developers on its mobile platform starting this week. It’s also partnered with YouTube creators to put together short biopics about how they started gaming. The initiative is in honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, which celebrates women’s achievements around the world.

The Google Play Store will be showcasing games like Inkle’s 80 Days, Temple Gates Games’s Race for the Galaxy, Landshark Games’s Zen Koi 2, and State of Play’s Kami 2. Aside from games, apps like the women’s health tracker Clue along with the Arabic social network Abjjad will spend some time in the spotlight. Books, movies, and TV shows with women leads and by women creators will also get featured.

The International Women’s Day celebration is Google Play’s latest effort to highlight diversity in the app store. When it launched its Change the Game initiative last year, it also featured games by women developers and starring women protagonists. As part of that program, it also partnered with organizations like Girls Make Games and Made With Code.

Change the Game wants to raise the visibility of women both making and playing games, and this latest initiative is taking a similar approach. On March 8, videos from YouTube creators OMGItsFireFoxx, CyberNova, Rosanna Pansino, and Gloom will give a behind-the-scenes look at their channels. And each of the apps and games featured in the Google Play Store comes with info about the women who developed them.