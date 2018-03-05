In Solo, the puzzles aren’t the only things that need answers. Indie developer Team Gotham presents players with an idyllic island filled not only with riddles but with peaceful activities that players can use to relax and think about deeper questions. The contemplative puzzler comes out on April 26 for PC, and it will be available in English, Spanish, and simplified Chinese.

Solo has a minimalist art style with bright colors and simple geometric shapes, and an array of gentle creatures are available to befriend on a cheerful island. When players aren’t solving puzzles, they can relax by playing a guitar, feeding animals, or taking pictures of their surroundings.

Team Gotham’s known for its last game, The Guest, a horror-tinged exploration game with puzzles to solve. The Spain-based studio teamed up with Deconstructeam‘s narrative designer Jordi de Paco, who recently wrapped on The Red Strings Club, an existential cyberpunk adventure.

Solo seems quite different from both The Guest and The Red Strings Club, but it bears some similarities in its mechanics and interest in investigating deeper topics. Players will explore the island to discover the truth about it, and they’ll solve puzzles in the environment and meditate on love and relationships.

“Solo offers players a safe space they can comfortably wrap themselves in while providing the option to reflect on love’s place in their life in a way only possible through video games,” said Team Gotham’s creative director Juan De La Torre.