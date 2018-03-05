WordPress now powers 30 percent of the web, according to data from web technology survey firm W3Techs.

This represents a 5 percentage point increase in nearly two and a half years, after WordPress hit the 25 percent mark in November 2015.

It’s worth noting here that this figure relates to the entire Web, regardless of whether a website uses a content management system (CMS) or not. If we’re looking at market share, WordPress actually claims 60.2 percent, up from 58.7 percent in November 2015. By comparison, its nearest CMS rival, Joomla, has seen its usage jump from 2.8 percent to 3.1 percent, while Drupal is up from 2.1 percent to 2.2 percent.

It’s also worth pointing out that for the purposes of this study, “WordPress” refers to both the non-hosted open source blogging software that you download and the hosted WordPress.com platform.

In terms of methodology, W3Techs scans the top 10 million websites, as determined by Alexa rankings, and then takes a three-month average. From this fairly sizable sample, the firm determined that nearly one-third are now running on WordPress.