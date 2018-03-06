Dots has had great success creating the Dots series of mobile games, which have been downloaded more than 100 million times. And now it has a new president, Nir Efrat, formerly of King.

Efrat will join cofounder and CEO Patrick Moberg in leading the New York mobile game studio. Efrat will take the lead on business operations and expansion, while Moberg will continue leading the studio’s creative direction and brand vision. Dots created three mobile puzzle games to date: Dots, Two Dots, and Dots & Co.

“Something truly novel tends to manifest when you combine multiple, disparate ideas. Nir’s rich history in games provides us a wealth of knowledge to unearth what new possibilities lie ahead,” said Moberg, in a statement. “I’m excited to see what kind of success we can discover with this unique mix of perspectives at our studio.”

Efrat comes to Dots from gaming company King, where he was the senior vice president and head of game franchises and studio. Efrat was responsible for some of King’s most successful franchises, such as Farm Heroes, Bubble Witch, Pet Rescue and Paradise Bay.

Image Credit: Dots

“I was drawn to Dots’ unique creative culture and diverse talent, which has differentiated them substantially in the gaming marketplace,” said Efrat, in a statement. “Now that I’m here, I am ready to jump in head first, be a part of the magic and help them take the company to the next level.”

Paul Murphy, cofounder of dots, will serve as executive director.

“It was clear from the start that Nir shared the creative vision that Patrick and I had when we set out to build the company,” said Murphy, in a statement. “Nir’s innate leadership abilities and impressive track record are perfect complements to Patrick’s creative approach.”

Efrat has 20 years of product and tech experience. Born in New York and raised in Israel, Efrat started his tech career in the Israeli Air-Force, developing software for the F-16 combat aircraft. He then worked at large software organizations in product delivery leadership roles before

joining King, where he spent the last three years as a senior vice president in London, leading the game studios in London, Barcelona, Seattle and others.

Dots was started in 2013, and it has 50 employees. The company has raised $10 million to date.