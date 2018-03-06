First Affordable Gigabit-Speed Radio in the Unlicensed 24 GHz Band

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 6, 2018–

Mimosa Networks today announced the launch of the new Mimosa B24 wireless backhaul solution, the first affordable Gigabit-speed radio in the unlicensed 24 GHz band. Coming in at a fraction of the weight, size and power consumption of competitive products, the Mimosa B24 delivers industry-leading price/performance, and perfectly fits the economics of broadband access in suburban and urban markets.

Designed from the ground-up using high-volume components to achieve maximum performance, the B24 delivers speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps IP throughput, automatically allocating traffic dynamically as needed. The radio is engineered for a number of key urban and suburban applications including MicroPoP backhaul, building top-to-building top connections for enterprise, campus and multi-dwelling units (MDUs), and video surveillance or smart city connectivity.

The B24 offers superior reliability for backhaul links of up to 3 km (2 mi), and leverages Mimosa’s Spectrum Reuse Sync (SRS) technology, allowing up to eight collocated B24 radios to share the same channel, on the same tower or rooftop, each running at 1Gbps. For redundancy and flexibility, concurrent ethernet and fiber connections are supported, a feature previously unheard of in products with similar price points.

According Faisal Imtiaz, CEO of Snappy Internet and Telecom, the B24 fills in a product gap that currently exists in the market for high-capacity, short-range, point-to-point links. “The B24 hits the perfect sweet spot for short-range backhaul between our MicroPoP sites, as well as building-to-building connectivity in major metro areas. It bridges the gap which other alternatives in the 60 GHz band can’t reach. With reliability out to two miles, I have more flexibility to quickly reach new areas and extend Gigabit speeds throughout the neighborhood and MDU buildings.”

In dense urban and suburban areas where interference in unlicensed bands can be problematic, the B24 with SRS technology can overcome interference and improve overall link performance. “The B24 delivers reliability at the distances we need in cities, at a fraction of the cost of our previous 24 GHz and 80 GHz alternatives,” said Tyler Booth, CEO of Stephouse Networks. “With a compact design and low latency, guaranteed Gigabit bandwidth can be delivered to most buildings instantaneously with none of the distance and siting challenges we often see in deploying 60 GHz.”

In video surveillance applications, the B24 offers the highest quality video over a wireless backhaul. Its compact design means the B24 can be placed at surveillance locations without fiber, eliminating the cost and rights-of-way required for fiber.

Likewise, the B24 is ideal for smart city applications where its high bandwidth and low cost make it the most economical way for municipalities and utilities to modernize their infrastructure without the disturbance and inconvenience of deploying a fiber network through the streets.

According to Mimosa President and CEO, Brian L. Hinman, “We painstakingly designed the B24 to revolutionize the millimeter wave backhaul industry from a price/performance perspective. The B24 resets the industry’s expectations of price/performance, size and power requirements, and delivers new levels of profit expectations to our service provider customers.”

The B24 is available to order now. For more details, please see https://mimosa.co/how-to-buy.

About Mimosa Networks, Inc.:

Mimosa Networks is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, creating new competition in the industry to close the connectivity gap. Mimosa access, backhaul and client solutions enable service providers to connect dense urban and hard-to-reach rural homes at a fraction of the cost of fiber. Mimosa’s technology allows unprecedented levels of efficiency, enabling scarce spectrum to be concurrently shared across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is VC-funded and deployed in over 155 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180306005716/en/

Mimosa Networks

Clare Whitecross, 408-628-1277

clare.whitecross@mimosa.co