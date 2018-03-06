Innovative 24 GHz Backhaul Solution and Industry’s First 4-Port Beamforming 360° Antenna Doubles MicroPoP Coverage and Cuts Cost

Mimosa Networks today announced the launch of its next-generation MicroPoP architecture based on the Mimosa B24 backhaul radio and the Mimosa N5-360 quad-sector antenna. Optimized for dense urban and suburban deployments, the expanded MicroPoP coverage will dramatically improve service providers’ return on investment by fueling new business opportunities and cutting costs by up to 50% against competitive solutions.

Mimosa’s enhanced MicroPoP architecture enables service providers to offer end users higher bandwidth wireless connections of between 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps, simply by getting closer to their customers. Many service providers are discovering that offering high-speed internet from a tower designed for mobile wireless communications does not scale in dense suburban neighborhoods, due to distance and real-world interference. The Mimosa-designed MicroPoP architecture solves this issue by allowing service providers to deploy access points closer to subscribers, on utility poles, street lights, and hub home locations. The introduction of the B24 backhaul overcomes the lack of deep fiber into a neighborhood, and the new N5-360 antenna nearly doubles the coverage of the Mimosa A5c access point. At half the price of competitive offerings, the improved MicroPoP solution allows providers to lower subscription pricing and increase penetration in suburban areas, vastly increasing early market share gains.

According to Mimosa’s CTO, Jaime Fink, “With such a competitively-priced high-bandwidth solution, fixed wireless broadband providers can finally dare to compete with the incumbent wireline providers, and make money doing so. Properly architected, a service provider deploying the new MicroPoP in an urban or suburban area can expect a return on investment in as little as six months, which is a game changer for scaling these types of deployments. Wireless service providers are no longer limited to the edges of the revenue-rich suburban neighborhoods where cable and DSL have typically dominated the landscape.”

Taking advantage of the unlicensed 24 GHz band, the B24 backhaul radio offers superior reliability for backhaul links of up to 3 km (2 mi), and is engineered for a number of key applications including fixed wireless broadband backhaul, campus connectivity and video surveillance. The B24 can be deployed alone as a point-to-point link or provide transport for a larger multipoint network within a self-healing ring. Lightweight and compact in size, the B24 has industry-leading price/performance with 1.5 Gbps IP throughput, low latency and Spectrum Reuse Sync (SRS) technology, delivering incredible performance at a price point that fits the economics of providers in increasingly competitive urban and suburban markets.

The new N5-360 antenna is designed to pair exclusively with the A5c access point, and incorporates quad-panel 180 degree overlapping vertical and horizontal antenna polarizations. The innovative antenna design boosts throughput by providing balanced dual-stream coverage over 360 degrees of azimuth, exploiting beamforming gain, and extends the range of MicroPoP deployments up to 60% compared with Mimosa’s A5 integrated solution. Responding to customer demand for extended frequency range, the N5-360 operates from 4.9 GHz to 6.4 GHz without compromising performance.

“Mimosa’s A5 access point is the ideal solution for very short range deployments with a discrete, integrated design that pairs well with dense suburban environments. For those locations where broader coverage is needed, the new N5-360 antenna extends the range of our MicroPoP deployments, delivering even more subscribers per access point and dramatically scaling ROI,” said Eric Presworsky, Mimosa’s CPO.

Sail Internet, a service provider in suburban San Jose, concurs. “This next generation MicroPoP takes our business to the next level,” said Kevin Fisher, CEO of Sail Internet. “The combination of the B24 for backhaul, and the extended range of the N5-360 antenna gives our MicroPoP installations the boost we need to really compete with the incumbent service providers in these suburban neighborhoods.”

Mimosa Networks is the global technology leader in wireless broadband solutions, creating new competition in the industry to close the connectivity gap. Mimosa access, backhaul and client solutions enable service providers to connect dense urban and hard-to-reach rural homes at a fraction of the cost of fiber. Mimosa’s technology allows unprecedented levels of efficiency, enabling scarce spectrum to be concurrently shared across an entire network. Founded in 2012, Mimosa is VC-funded and deployed in over 155 countries worldwide.

