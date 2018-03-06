Most new supercars get unveiled at fancy car shows in luxury locations. That’s true for Lamborghini’s two newest cars, which are being shown off at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show. But those cars are also viewable on your smartphone, via Zynga’s CSR2 mobile racing game.

CSR2 players will be able to view and interact with both the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus inside the game as both vehicles go live at the show in Geneva. You can do this as Zynga has used Apple’s ARKit platform to enable augmented reality viewing of cars in CSR2.

“We are proud to partner with Lamborghini to bring the performance and cutting-edge design of the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus to mobile players around the world,” said Julian Widdows, vice president of games for CSR2 at Zynga. “Working closely with the Lamborghini design team enabled us to capture every detail of both vehicles in stunning realism, bringing them to life for car lovers who are unable to see the unveiling in-person during the Geneva Motor Show.”

He added, “We are excited to take the experience a step further by giving our players the chance to take the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus off the mobile screen and into their real-world driveway through a seamless integration with CSR2’s AR mode.”

CSR2 players will be able to experience the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus in both in-game racing and real-world AR environments.

The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder, which debuted for the first time ever at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show, will feature a special golden cup March 9 – 12 in-game. Players will be able to collect one of 17 different configurations, including the Geneva unveiled vehicle, and take part in a special event ladder to earn rewards and upgrades.

The Lamborghini Urus, having made its North American debut in Detroit in January, will be the crew championship prize, with the top 10 crews getting to own the Geneva configuration of the vehicle. Lamborghini Urus season players that participate in a crew and achieve 20 million respect points will be guaranteed another Geneva configuration of the vehicle.

“The commitment that CSR2 takes in providing a true-to-life drag racing and vehicle ownership experience for their players aligns with the values, pride and excellence that the Lamborghini brand embodies,” said Mitja Borkert, chief designer at Lamborghini, in a statement. “At Lamborghini, we’re dedicated to creating a lifestyle experience through luxury design and outstanding performances, and it’s been a pleasure to work with CSR2 to digitally recreate both the Huracán Performante Spyder and Urus as they appear on the floor of the Geneva International Motor Show.”