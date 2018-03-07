Developer Novaquark is welcoming new players to its space-faring massively multiplayer online game Dual Universe. Today, the studio unveiled Supporter Packs that are available at different price tiers that will give access to various features and in-game items. The PC game is currently in pre-alpha, so certain aspects — such as the world’s economy — are still in progress.

Dual Universe starts in the distant future after humanity has had to abandon Earth. Traveling in ark ships to a new galaxy, players are now tasked with rebuilding or surviving through whatever means they’d like. That means some folks can decide to take up mining, while others can opt to become space pirates. Players can build and design their own ships and sell them on the in-game market. And all of this activity takes place in a permanent virtual space that everyone inhabits.

This is unlike other MMOs, which use separate servers that’s capped at a maximum number of players in each instance. Novaquark has raised $7.4 million for its vision of a single-shard world where all players play in the same world, including $660,000 from a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.

Many of Dual Universe’s 10,000 backers are enthusiastic about this concept. Players have been created communities and organizations on its message board, like the Terran Union which is based on a United Nations-like model with clearly delineated departments like the Ministry of Commerce. Others have come together to form the Band of Outlaws, a loose collection of rogue elements who plan to start a free port free from regulation. All of the politics in the game are created by the players, and Novaquark encourages the community to self-regulate and organize.

The pre-alpha was originally only available to backers, but the new Supporter Packs will add more fans to the mix and provide the studio with fresh eyes. It’s prided itself so far on being transparent with its players and frequently seeking feedback on its features.