Electronic Arts and its Maxis division announced the worldwide launch of The Sims Mobile, the latest in a series of games that lets you play with simulated people in a range of environments.

The game had been in testing for many months, and it is now available on iOS and Android. It’s the latest in a series that lets players express their creativity by creating Sims with unique personalities, relationships, hobbies, and careers. The idea is to close the gap between the mobile version of the franchise with the PC-based title, The Sims 4, which is one of EA’s most popular games.

Players can explore interactions with other players’ Sims at parties or around town and use Stickers to let them know if they’re cute, hot, or fabulous. Relationships can be initiated as friendly or romantic with other Sims, while taking risky actions for higher rewards, such as going in for a kiss or experimenting with a new recipe. Players can also start families for their Sims, creating a path for future generations where they can pass down heirlooms that have gameplay benefits.

“In The Sims Mobile, we’ve dramatically increased the fidelity and quality of Sims and the various environments they play in.” said Brandon Gill, creative director for the game, in a statement. “Creating unique, completely customized Sims, building a dream home, and exploring exciting careers have always been tent poles of The Sims franchise. With The Sims Mobile, we’re able to bring players those time-loved features with new, highly detailed customization options in Create-A-Sim and Build Mode. Players will find that new guided narratives and immersive social features give The Sims Mobile a unique blend of delightful gameplay experiences and social platform-inspired connections.”

After building a home with personalized furniture, decorations, appliances, or themed collections, players can invite friends’ Sims over to show off the space, or check out other Sims’ homes by attending their parties.

The game has a freemium model, where players have to wait to complete tasks — or shorten the timers by paying real money. As you level up the character, you can unlock cutscenes that tell more about the narrative of moving up in life.