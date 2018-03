Nintendo announced today that it will hold a new Nintendo Direct on March 8 at 2 p.m. Pacific.

The stream will focus on Mario Tennis Aces, the Switch sports game that is coming out later this year. Nintendo will also show off other 2018 games for Switch and 3DS. That could include Kirby Star Allies and an upcoming Yoshi game for the Switch.

Nintendo often uses these Directs to announce new titles, so we could have some surprises.