Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today announced JetBlue chose the Okta Identity Cloud to support its digital transformation. Okta will enable JetBlue’s migration away from legacy technologies, providing a reliable and secure digital experience for its millions of customers. The company also announced that new Q4 FY2018 customers Emirates, Fidelity National Financial, Intercom, Snowflake Computing and Workfront selected Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

“Every organization in the world depends on technology to accomplish their missions. They aren’t just collaborating in the cloud – they’re creating new experiences for their consumers, both online and in-person; they’re making it easier for travelers to authenticate with biometrics; and powering volunteer efforts in areas ravaged by poverty or natural disasters. With the Okta Identity Cloud, they can do so seamlessly and securely,” said Todd McKinnon, Okta CEO and co-founder. “We look forward to working with industry-leading organizations like JetBlue as they take on their most critical initiatives, and we’re committed to helping each and every one of our customers fulfill their missions faster with technology.”

“At JetBlue, we aim to Inspire Humanity through our distinctive product offerings, culture and award-winning customer service. Technology and innovation are providing us with unique ways to enhance the customer travel experience and engage with our customers in new, highly personalized ways,” said Eash Sundaram, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at JetBlue. “Okta will enable us to make our customers’ experience with the TrueBlue program not only more personal, helpful and simple, but secure.”

As of January 31, 2018, more than 4,350 customers across nearly every industry and all over the world use the Okta Identity Cloud to manage and secure their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. This growth in Q4 FY2018 included new or expanded deployments with Emirates, Farmers Insurance Group, Fidelity National Financial, Indiana Health Exchange, Intercom, MRI Software, Nasdaq, Post Holdings, Snowflake Computing, Wacom and Workfront. Earlier this year, organizations such as Caesars Entertainment, City of Las Vegas, Nordstrom, Restoration Hardware, Saks Fifth Avenue, State of Arizona and Wyndham Worldwide also initiated or expanded their partnerships with Okta.

Okta’s customer wins come amidst continued FY2018 momentum for the company, including executive hires and promotions, partnerships with ServiceNow and SailPoint, and its placement as a leader in Gartner Inc.’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Worldwide and The Forrester Wave™: Identity-As-A-Service, Q4 2017. Okta continues to innovate, announcing product updates at Oktane17: unveiling enhancements to its Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication and Universal Directory offerings and introducing expanded APIs, new developer product capabilities and a new Developer Edition for customer identity.

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to both secure and manage their extended enterprise, and transform their customers’ experiences. With over 5,500 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely adopt the technologies they need to fulfill their missions. Over 4,000 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio trust Okta to securely connect their people and technology.

