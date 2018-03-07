TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 7, 2018–

Oracle Elevator (“Oracle” or the “Company”), the leading independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services in the nation, is proud to announce the ground breaking on its new technology center located in the Dallas Fort Worth area. “It will be a game changer for Oracle in advancing our capabilities in not only technology, but employee training and management development,” said Oracle President and CEO, Paul Belliveau. “We are fortunate to have brought in an expert at this type of operation with the addition of Ken Pixley as our National Director. His 20-plus years of proven experience in developing a previous international technology center will be a great benefit to our team and our customers.”

Construction began in January 2018 and the first phase of operations from the center is expected to come online in May 2018 with full completion and operational status before the end of the year.

The major areas of focus for the new center will be:

Technical assistance to field employees through online technology, on the phone support with system experts or onsite training with experienced field personnel

Technical, safety, sales and management training to enhance the capabilities of all segments of Oracle

Circuit Board Depot with repair, testing and certification processes to ensure a quality source is readily available for field support

Research to keep our teams aware of the latest changes in technology and to continuously improve the efforts in the field, at local branches and the corporate level of Oracle

“From our founding in 2004 to today, it has been an incredible journey and this center will be the next stage of achievement on our path to national scale and geographic reach as the preferred alternative to the large elevator conglomerates. We could not be more excited for our next phase of growth,” added Mr. Belliveau.

About Oracle Elevator

Oracle Elevator is the leading independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services across all major brands of equipment. The Company was founded in 2004 and currently operates 25 branch locations across 13 states. Oracle is backed by family office investors in partnership with employee shareholders. For additional information, please visit www.oracleelevator.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180307005381/en/

Oracle Elevator

Paul Belliveau

President & CEO

(813) 327-4210

pressrelease@oracleelevator.com