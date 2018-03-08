Nintendo confirmed that Okami HD is coming to the Switch, and it will take advantage of the the company’s hybrid device’s touchscreen.

Okami HD debuted on multiple platforms in December, and now the Switch version is scheduled to arrive this summer. Capcom’s title debuted originally on the Sony PlayStation 2 in 2006. It had some beautiful animated art, and it let you play as a sun goddess with the physical manifestation of a wolf.

You solved puzzles with brush strokes. With the Switch version, you can use touchscreen controls in handheld mode. The game will be out this summer on the Nintendo Switch eShop.