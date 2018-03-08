You knew a Super Smash Bros. had to hit Switch at some point, and Nintendo has confirmed it’s coming this year.

The publisher showed off a teaser trailer for the multiplayer melee fighter during its Nintendo Direct video event today. The short clip started with a pair of Inkling characters from the Splatoon games fighting against one another before a couple of shots of Link and Mario standing in the shadows. At the end of the teaser, the year “2018” flashed after the Smash logo.

Nintendo didn’t provide a lot of details. In a press release sent after the video finished streaming, the publisher simply recapped what happened in the video. It did confirm that the working title is “Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros.,” but that’s probably going to change.

We don’t know at this time if this is an update version of Super Smash Bros. For Wii U or an entirely new game. It will certainly have new characters in the Inklings, and it even looks like the game will feature the Breath of the Wild version of Link.