11 Bit Studios is bringing a late chill this spring with its city-builder Frostpunk. The strategy game is all about managing and cultivating a civilization to survive a deep freeze that’s overtaken the planet. It debuts April 24 on PC for $30.

The Polish studio is best known for its 2014 survival game This War of Mine. It was critically and commercially successful, recouping its cost of development within only two days after launch. This War of Mine is a grim look at what it’s like to eke out a civilian existence amid combat, and Frostpunk expands on the idea. You’re still attempting to survive against the odds, but this time you’re in command of an entire community.

Frostpunk takes place in an alternate 19th-century world that still runs on steam but has transformed into a deadly tundra. Players must do whatever it takes to survive. They will mine resources, build shelter and generators for heat, and explore to find other signs of human life in the icy wasteland beyond. And as the leader of the community, players will have to make laws and enforce them, taking care to keep morale up and stave off mutiny. Like in This War of Mine, players will be confronted with questions of morality and they may be forced to make uncomfortable choices.

Frostpunk was slated for a Q1 release, but 11 Bit had to push the release date back.

“The reason is simple — we needed this time for the final polishing required to deliver a game that, we believe, is the best 11 Bit title so far,” said 11 Bit managing director Grzegorz Miechowski. “For us, production value is always the most important thing and a bug-free, carefully-balanced game is crucial to offer gamers the experience we want them to have.”

In addition to the digital release of the game, a special Victorian Edition will also be available for players to purchase. This will include a hardcover art book and will cost $35.