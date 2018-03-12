Epic Games has opened up the signup program for the iOS version of Fortnite: Battle Royale. If you go to Fortnite.com/mobile, you can put in your email, and Epic will email you with a link to download the game from the App Store.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is one of the most popular games in the world right now on PC and console, and Epic announced last week that it is bringing it to iOS soon and Android at some point after. It is free-to-play and features the popular battle royale action where players all jump into a huge arena together and only the last player or team standing wins.

While Fortnite: Battle Royale and its competitor, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, have established the genre on PC and consoles, mobile is already a fertile space for these kinds of games. Multiple small developers and huge publishers have launched their own takes on the genre Chinese megaconglomerate Tencent has even already launched PUBG for Android and iOS, and it is testing it right now in that country.

So the next battle for this space is your smartphone, and those invites from Epic should jump out of a plane and into your inbox any day now.