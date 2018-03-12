The GamesBeat Decides podcast is back on its Monday recording schedule, and we’ve got Mike back from his trip to Valve.

Mike was in Bellevue to talk about Valve’s upcoming trading card game Artifact. We break down everything he learned in the first segment of the show. Jeff meanwhile has begun a capitalist revolution in the systems-driven survival game Eco. In response to him starting his own store and his own currency, he has faced a fierce communist backlash that wants to put him in a dungeon.

Here’s everything we talked about this week:

Eco

Artifact

Nintendo Direct

The Division 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIIIIIII

Rainbow Six: Siege is more popular than ever

Trump’s meeting

Hearthstone expansion

