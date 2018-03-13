Apple has announced that its 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference will be held from June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, California. As of today, $1,599 tickets are being offered “by random selection” from the pool of developers who have signed up by 10 a.m. Pacific on Thursday.

Known as WWDC, the event annually hosts technical sessions for developers from around the world, and serves as the launching pad for the latest versions of Apple’s macOS, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems. This year, Apple is expected to offer a major release of macOS with iPad/iPhone app compatibility alongside smaller releases of iOS, tvOS, and watchOS, as it spends 2018 focusing on performance and bug fixes.

WWDC 2018 will be held at the McEnery Convention Center, the same location as last year. According to the company, “over 100 technical and design-focused sessions” will be presented by Apple engineers, alongside hands-on labs, one-on-one consultations, and get-togethers with other developers. Apple confirms that the conference will be livestreamed in the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as on the Apple Developer website.

In addition to paid tickets, Apple is also offering up to 350 students and STEM organization members aged 13 or older the opportunity to win free tickets by creating Swift playgrounds. Submissions will be accepted from March 26 through April 1, and applicants will learn their status by April 20.