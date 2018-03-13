Frontier Developments and Universal announced today that Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World Evolution, the park-building simulator coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this summer.

Frontier Developments develops Planet Coaster, a popular theme park and roller coaster-building game for PC with over 1 million players. Now, Frontier gets to work with the Jurassic Park brand, and adding Jeff Goldblum gives it a more legitimate tie to that franchise.

Goldblum is also reprising his role of Malcolm for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which releases in movie theaters on June 22. The game and film are coming out around the same time, and this could create franchise synergy that helps the game.

Frontier has experience working on licensed games before. It made Kinect: Disneyland Adventures for the Xbox 360 in 2011.

But with this announcement, I can’t help but wonder if Goldblum is going to tell us to all to go out outside and get laid, like the last time he was in a Jurassic Park game.