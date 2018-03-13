Obsidian Entertainment announced today that is upcoming role-playing game Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is delayed to May 8 for PC. It was supposed to release on April 3. Obsidian noted in a press release to GamesBeat that the delay will help the studio “polish and put those finishing touches on the game.”

Deadfire received funding of over $4.4 million on the crowdfunding site Fig. The first Pillars of Eternity came out in 2015 and sold over 700,000 copies. The RPG received strong reviews and ports to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2017.

The first Pillars of Eternity is just one acclaimed RPG in Obsidian’s vast catalog. The studio has also created notable RPGs like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fallout: New Vegas, and South Park: The Stick of Truth. But Pillars of Eternity is special for Obsidian since the series is its own and not a licensed project or a sequel to another developer’s game.

Obsidian is touting large character customization options and a compelling story for Deadfire. Pillars of Eternity II will also have players explore a large open world in a customizable ship.