Ubisoft has a New Assignment for anyone playing Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands in the form of a free update to the online cooperative military shooter. The patch launches tomorrow, and it introduces new classes for the player-versus-player (PVP) mode. The New Assignments update debuts March 14 on PC and consoles.

Ghost Recon debuted a year ago, and it has contributed to the 60 million players for the Tom Clancy brand, along with Rainbox Six: Siege and The Division (two other online shooters). Ubisoft has supported it with regular updates ever since. This is part of the publisher’s shift away from games as products and toward games as platforms.

“We want to thank players for their continuous support and feedback during its first year,” Ghost Recon senior producer 2Nouredine Abboud said in a statement. “We have much more to come and cannot wait to share more information with you.”

The new classes in the upcoming patch are the Trapper, Guerilla, and Stalker. The Trapper has a semi-auto sniper rifle, and they can mark enemies and activate gas traps that stun enemies. The Guerilla is a support class that creates diversions and confusion for the opposing team using a smoke-grenade launcher drone. The Stalker is a silent hunter who can take down enemies undetected.

These new classes bring the game’s total to 18. Ubisoft has now delivered on the six promised additional classes it said it would deliver after launch.

In addition to the character classes, New Assignment introduces the Refinery and Cliffside maps for Wildlands’ Extraction mode. The patch also brings a refined map-voting tool and a number of other tweaks to the shooter.