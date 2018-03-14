The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR took PlayStation VR gamers by storm when it was released late last year, dominating PSVR sales charts and helping Sony to boost its headset sales. Today, Bethesda announced that it’s bringing the popular first-person RPG to SteamVR PCs, ending Sony’s nearly six-month VR exclusive.

Skyrim VR was originally announced last June for PlayStation VR with few details as to the port’s content, leaving open the possibility that the virtual reality port of the hit 2011 game might be stripped down like Bethesda’s Doom VFR. Instead, Skyrim VR allowed for full 3D movement through all of the original title’s content, and included all three of the game’s official DLC packs — Hearthfire, Dawnguard, and Dragonborn — for over 100 hours of fantasy adventuring.

The SteamVR version will have the same gigantic scope, while including “a made-for-VR control scheme that allows players to move, hack and slash at foes, and cast powerful magic with real-life movements.” You can choose between tracked motion controllers or a gamepad, and both standing and room-scale tracking will be supported.

Bethesda will release the PC version of Skyrim VR through Steam on April 3 for $59.99. It will be compatible with HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.