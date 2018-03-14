Our latest speaker for GamesBeat Summit 2018 event is Adam Sessler, the influential former game TV show host — before we called such people called influencers. He’ll moderate a session on, of course, how to court influencers and get them excited about your game or brand.

We’ve also switched venues to a secluded placed called The Seminary at Strawberry in Mill Valley, California, north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Our dates and agenda are still the same at April 9 and April 10. Our conference is all about making games better and improving the business, and our speakers should give us a window into the future of game technologies.

Sessler is best known for being the co-host of television programs (X-Play, Extended Play, Gamespot TV) about video games for 15 years. He went digital as the host and editor-in-chief for Rev3Games for Discovery Digital Networks.

His years on camera covering the industry have made him one of the most recognizable faces in the medium. Well known for unvarnished opinions and humor, Sessler distilled the industry to the outsider and shared his enthusiasm for games with the hardcore. He runs TheoryHead, a media and entertainment consulting firm, and is a cofounder at Spiketrap, a machine learning based data analytics company for the video game industry.

Image Credit: The Seminary at Strawberry

Our speakers fit within our theme of The Future of Games: Better games, better business, the Time Machine. If you could see the future of games before it happens, that would give your business a competitive advantage. Our event will let the hottest game developers, publishers, and investors talk with their peers and business executives about their insights into the future of games.

GamesBeat Summit 2018 is the destination conference for networking, inspiration, and intelligent interaction. With the right people in the room to make great deals happen, our flagship industry event attracts the best game and tech developers and publishers, executives, marketers and venture capitalists. This event is intended for VP-level executives and the hottest game developers and publishers.

We’ll delve into the strategies of the future for gaming, and how to drive excitement, growth, and new startups. Our talks will feature augmented reality, virtual reality, esports, influencers, mobile games, core games, indies, new game technologies, and the connection between games, tech, and science fiction. We want to expose you to ideas like The Leisure Economy, where everyone in the future will be able to make a living playing games.

Games have changed as they’ve reached a billion people and $116 billion in yearly revenues, reaching the mainstream like they never have before. Can we still apply the lessons from the past to the current and future marketplace? And what type of innovations and companies will draw the blueprint of what’s to come? So much of the industry’s internal narrative has been about it being cutting-edge. How can we imagine a broader set of drivers other than technology that will shape the industry?

Our previously announced speakers include science fiction writer Eliot Peper; John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Labs; Andrea Rene, game host; Aaron Loeb, president of FoxNext Games Studios; Philip Rosedale, CEO of High Fidelity; Janina Gavankar, lead actress of Star Wars: Battlefront II; congressional candidate Brianna Wu; Tencent’s Dan Brody, vice president of business development at Tencent; Rand Miller, co-creator of Myst and Riven; John Underkoffler, CEO of Oblong Industries and science adviser for the influential sci-fi film Minority Report; Amit Kumar of Accel, a venture investor; Jon “Neverdie” Jacobs, CEO of Neverdie Studios. Josh Yguado, president and chief operating officer of Jam City; Matt McCloskey, vice president of commerce at Twitch; Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research; Nick Earl, CEO of Glu; Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors; Michael Metzger, investment banker at Houlihan Lokey; Chris Heatherly, head of NBCUniversal’s new game business; Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17; Perrin Kaplan, principal at Zebra Partners; Stephanie Chan, writer at GamesBeat; Bill Roper, chief creative officer at Improbable; and Paul Bettner, CEO of Playful, the creator of the VR titles Lucky’s Tale.

Advisory board

Nicole Lazzaro, CEO of XEO Design

Noah Falstein, chief game designer at Google

James Zhang, CEO of Concept Art House

Joost van Dreunen, CEO of SuperData Research

Peter Levin, president of Lionsgate Interactive

Jamil Moledina, Google Play

Michael Metzger, senior vice president at Houlihan Lokey

Mihir Shah, CEO of Immersv

Gordon Bellamy, visiting scholar at USC

Kate Edwards, former executive director at IGDA

Tom Sanocki, CEO of Limitless

Phil Sanderson, managing director at Ridge Ventures

Perrin Kaplan, principal at Zebra Partners

Sibel Sunar, CEO of Fortyseven Communications

David Edery, CEO of Spry Fox

Mike Vorhaus, president of Magid Advisors

Topics will include:

Intersection of sci-fi, games, and tech

Platforms: Where to place your bets? AR, VR, & more

Creating a culture of inspiration and creativity

Emerging markets for games

Monetization: How to acquire and retain users

Esports and building the community

Deals: Follow the money

Diversity and the expanding ecosystem

Early Access as a business model

How mods can launch new game genres

What game engine should you use?

