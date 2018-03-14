Jam City is expanding its mobile game horizons by acquiring the assets of Brainz, a Bogota, Colombia-based mobile game developer and maker of the upcoming action strategy game, World War Doh.

Brainz’s creative team has joined Los Angeles-based Jam City and will continue to carry out the development of World War Doh. Jam City has been on an expansion beyond its core casual titles such as Cookie Jam. It is working on an Harry Potter game, and it recently hired Sims pioneer Rod Humble to run its TinyCo studio in San Francisco.

The highly anticipated World War Doh title was awarded Apple’s “Best of 2017” in the Tech and Innovation category in Latin America, as well as the “Best In Show: Audience Choice” award at the 2017 Casual Connect USA conference. Jam City will launch World War Doh worldwide in late 2018. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Image Credit: Jam City

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Jam City to acquire a highly anticipated, award-winning mobile game before its worldwide launch,” said Jam City CEO Chris DeWolfe, in a statement. “World War Doh is an entirely new type of game for Jam City, and we’ve been blown away by how creative, entertaining and just plain fun it is. We look forward to welcoming the incredibly talented World War Doh team to Jam City and bringing the experience to gamers worldwide later this year.”

World War Doh is a fast-paced strategy game where players lead the Commander and his band of allies in real-time combat while deploying troop and spell combinations into the battlefield. The game combines funny and engaging gameplay with high production value, memorable characters and unique social features, the company said. The acquisition marks Jam City’s continued expansion into real-time strategy game development and provides a strong platform for continued innovation in mobile entertainment.

“We instantly hit it off with the Jam City team, which has been extremely supportive and truly shares our vision for World War Doh,” said Alejandro Gonzalez, General Manager of the Bogota studio, in a statement. “World War Doh has been a labor of love for our team, and we could not be more excited for the game to become part of Jam City’s top-ranked portfolio of hit entertainment properties. This deal proves that it is possible for Latin American talent to become part of global companies like Jam City – the future is bright.”