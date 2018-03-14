Google-owned Nest today announced its Nest Hello video doorbell and a smart lock created with Yale are now available for purchase. A Nest Temperature Sensor for tracking and changing the temperature in specific rooms in your home makes it debut today and will begin to ship in April.

The Nest Hello debuted last fall alongside Nest’s security system and outdoor camera, while the Nest-Yale lock has been anticipated for two years.

The Nest Hello sells for $229, Nest-Yale lock for $249, and temperature sensors for $39 for a pack of two with up to six allowed per household.

Devices made available today attempt to weave together experiences through Nest smart home products with Google Assistant voice control and the Nest app.

If someone rings the doorbell, Google Assistant in Home speakers will tell you “Someone’s at the front door.” Subscribers to Nest’s Aware program for 24/7 video recording will be able to identify individual people recognized by Nest Hello’s cameras and facial recognition AI. Nest Hello also comes with a quiet time mode, so doorbell chimes in your home remain silent but an alert telling you who’s at the front door is sent to your phone.

Home speakers are also used to deliver a chime when a sensor from Nest’s Secure home security system senses that a door or window has been opened.

Nest Hello comes with quick responses like “Hi there, you can just leave it. Thanks” for in-home deliveries, or “Just a moment, we’ll be right there” if you need a moment to get to the door.

The Nest-Yale lock can be configured to lock automatically after a certain amount of time if you forget to lock it or an in-home delivery takes place. The person you let in your home can be seen coming and going with Nest Hello or other cameras.

A keypad can be used to unlock a door and a tap of the thumb on top of the keypad can be used to lock the door on the way out. You can also use your voice to lock the door, but voice cannot be used to unlock doors. The same is true for voice control of Nest Secure, Nest’s home security service.

Google Assistant has Voice Match to recognize up to six people in a household, but voice technology hasn’t gotten to the point where it can be used for unlocking devices with a recording of your voice, a Nest spokesperson told VentureBeat.

Nest Hello and other devices made available for sale today come to market at a time when competition between Google and its rivals in AI assistants and home delivery.

To compete for consumers and bring more AI like Google Assistant to its devices, Google recently brought Nest into its hardware division, while Amazon acquired smart home company Ring for a reported $1 billion.

Nest Cam IQ Indoor became the first home security camera with Google Assistant inside last month. In Cam IQ Indoor, Google Assistant can do lots of things you expect from a Home smart speaker like create events or control smart home devices. Nest Cam IQ Indoor can be used to play music from Home devices, but does not play music.

Cloud Cam was brought closer with Echo smart speakers earlier this week with voice control and the ability to use Echo devices through Cloud for two-way voice communication.

Google and Amazon had a public spat over the fact that Amazon refused to sell Nest products on its online marketplace, and in response, Google pulled YouTube access from Fire TV and the Echo Show smart speaker with visual display.

The experience people have with Nest Hello and the smart lock will be a critical part to giving access to your front door, whether it’s a neighbor who wants to borrow your Crock Pot, in-home deliveries, or professional services.

It’s this fight that likely led the world’s biggest lock manufacturer Assa Abloy to acquire August Home last fall one month after the debut of Nest Hello. A day later, Amazon debuted Cloud Cam and in-home delivery service Key.