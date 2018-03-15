One of the biggest survival games on Steam is jumping to iOS and Android. Ark: Survival Evolved will hit the App Store and Google Play at some point in the future, and the developer is accepting signups for people who want to know more about the progress of the app.

This is a port of the entire online multiplayer survival experience. It will include more than 80 dinosaurs to tame and train, tribes for you to join, and plenty of crafting.

Wildcard tapped developer War Drum Studios to handle the mobile port. War Drum has a lot of experience getting PC and console games up and running on iOS and Android with games like Bully and the Grand Theft Auto series. Ark does use Epic’s Unreal Engine, which is scaleable and already up and running on mobile, so that should give War Drum something of a headstart.