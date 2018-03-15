Drake’s favorite game is available on iOS right now for a select few people. Epic has sent out the first wave of invites for its Fortnite: Battle Royale mobile port for iOS devices. If you get an email, you can download the game from the App Store and start playing right away.

Fortnite on iOS is LIVE! Invites are going out now, check your email! If you haven’t signed up, you can do so right here: https://t.co/7yGQA4lh4B — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 15, 2018

If you haven’t signed up yet, do so on Epic’s website. This roll out will continue slowly over the next couple of weeks, and then the publisher should launch Fortnite in the App Store proper for anyone who wants it.

If you’re on Android, like me, you’ll have to keep playing the game on PC or console, which … sounds great to me? Epic is focusing on the iOS port and then it will shift to Android after.

With these invites going out, Fortnite is now bringing free-to-play battle royale action to people on smartphones, PC, and consoles. This has helped Fortnite take over the world, and it is also a testament to how easy it is for Epic to scale games made with its Unreal Engine 4 development toolkit across various paltforms.