Microsoft and Bluehole Studios announced today that the battle royale shooter PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now has over 5 million players on Xbox One.

PUBG came out on Xbox One on December 12, so it reached this milestone in just a few months. PUBG is a console exclusive for Xbox One, so its popularity gives it an advantage against its competitor, the PlayStation 4. The PC version has sold over 30 million copies, so total sales are now around 35 million.

To celebrate, the game is giving all Xbox One players a free cosmetic item, the PUBG5 jacket.

PUBG competes with Fortnite: Batle Royale. Unlike PUBG, Fortnite’s standalone last-person standing shooter is free-to-play and available on PlayStation 4.