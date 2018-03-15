505 Games announced today that it will publish Re:Legend, an upcoming farming role-playing game, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It will release first on Steam’s Early Access later this year. The console versions will follow.

Re:Legend raised its funding on Kickstarter, where its two-person team from Malaysia (Magnus Games) received $630,700 in Singapore dollars (that’s $463,967.25 U.S.). It asked for just $70,000 in Singapore dollars. Re:Legend became the most successful crowdfunding game in Southeast Asia history.

505 Games, which is based in Milan, specializes in publishing indie titles, including the upcoming Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and 2013’s emotional puzzle game Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

Re:Legend has elements of monster-training series like Monster Rancher and Digimon and farming games like Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, but it also takes cues from the designers’ home of Malaysia, notably with its tropical setting.