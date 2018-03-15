Square Enix announced today that Rise of the Tomb Raider will come out on September 14 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This is the third game in the Tomb Raider reboot series, which started in 2013.

While the first game came out for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC at the same time, the sequel — Rise of the Tomb Raider — was a timed exclusive for the Xbox One in 2015. Shadow of the Tomb Raider is going back to a multiplatform release.

Rise of the Tomb Raider came out for PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016. The game has achieved sales of over 7 million copies.

This is a busy year for Lara Croft. A new Tomb Raider movie, itself based on the 2013 game, is coming out in theaters on March 16. If the film is a success, it could help sales of the previous game and Lara Croft’s upcoming outing.

The short reveal trailer, which you can see above, does not show much. But it does promise a better look at the game on April 27.