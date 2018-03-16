Fig has generated a blended return of 245 percent on its investment in its first four games on its community publishing platform. Fig raises money for games via crowdfunding, and investors can get an equity stake in each project based on the amount of money that they give. And so far, the returns are good.

The company calculated returns as of December 31 for games that it raised money for: Outer Wilds, Kingdoms & Castles, Trackless, and Solstice Chronicles: MIA.

Three of thee four Fig games have already driven positive returns for Fig investors.

The the investment related to Annapurna’s Outer Wilds (developed by Mobius Digital) more than doubled; sales from Kingdoms & Castles (developed by Lion Shield) tripled investments; and Trackless (developed by 12 East Games) and Solstice Chronicles: MIA (developed by Ironward) have generated sales, with Solstice Chronicles driving positive returns for Fig investors.

“In just two years, we already have seen four games that were community published on Fig generate returns to investors. The speed of these returns to individual investors is unprecedented for our industry,” said Justin Bailey, CEO at Fig, in a statement. “As gamers increasingly reject donation-only crowdfunding, our model of community publishing provides indie developers with a now-proven method to bring their artistic creations to life. Allowing gamers to invest in Fig Game Shares is a responsible and sustainable path that treats gamers as true partners.”

Image Credit: Annapurna

Fig wants to democratize video game publishing by inviting the community to financially support the development and release of games they love. Fans can back a game funding campaign on Fig to get exclusive rewards, or invest in Fig Game Shares to earn returns based on game sales. Fig Game Shares are available to both accredited and non-accredited investors, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation A+ (JOBS Act).

Each series of Fig Game Shares generate returns from the sales of individual titles. Investors can earn returns from revenue shares from Fig’s publishing operations, distribution arrangements, publisher and first party buyouts, and advances on distributions. Since its inception in August 2015, Fig has had four of the top 10 most-funded video game campaigns.

Those include: Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity 2 ($4.4 million), Psychonauts 2 ($3.8 million), Wasteland 3 ($3.1 million), and Phoenix Point ($766,000).

“Obsidian’s follow up to their Game of the Year title, Pillars of Eternity 2 will release this year, and we also expect to see a dozen new releases this year, including Make Sail, Flash Point and Solo in Q2, and Julian Gollop’s Phoenix Point towards the end of the year. We are excited to see what 2018 will bring investors,” said Bailey.

Successful projects on Fig include high profile campaigns for inXile’s Wasteland 3, Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2, Snapshot Games’ Phoenix Point, and Interabang’s Jay and Silent Bob Chronic Blunt Punch. Other indie titles funded include Kingdoms and Castles, Solstice Chronicles: MIA, Solo, Little Bug, Make Sail, Consortium: The Tower, and Trackless.