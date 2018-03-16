Mobile esports is getting a big endorsement today as the esports franchise Immortals is announcing it has created a new division, Immortals Mobile, and acquired a team to compete in esports competitions for Tencent’s popular Arena of Valor game.

Arena of Valor is a mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that has rocketed to the top of the mobile charts, particularly in Chian.

“Mobile games represent the fastest growing segment of the gaming industry, and mobile esports are poised to benefit from that explosive growth,” said Immortals CEO Noah Whinston said, in a statement. “Today’s announcement is another significant milestone for Immortals, and we are very excited to work with one of the industry’s top mobile game publishers in Tencent to deliver phenomenal mobile gaming experiences to our fans.”

Immortals Mobile signed an Arena of Valor roster that will be captained by a pro player nicknamed “Assassin Dave.” The team will compete for a slot at the upcoming Arena of Valor World Cup, which features a $500,000 prize pool and is scheduled to take place in July 2018 in Los Angeles.

“We are excited for Immortals’ entry into Arena of Valor,” said Ramon Hermann, director of esports at Tencent Games, in a statement. “Immortals brings competitiveness, extraordinary sportsmanship, and professionalism to the community. We look forward to working in partnership with Immortals to achieve something truly special.”

Image Credit: The Immortals

The complete Arena of Valor roster will be revealed at a later date.

To lead the division, Immortals named former Apple executive and experienced mobile esports coach, manager, and caster Jeff

“SuiJeneris” Chau as general manager of Immortals Mobile. In this role, Chau will oversee competitive operations and strategy for the

new division, reporting to Whinston and Immortals president Ari Segal.

Chau was a cofounder of Hollywood Hammers, and he created and led the Clash Royale division to win back-to- back first place finishes at the NA Crown Duel Championship and Europe’s EWSC Championship.

In Vainglory, Chau led Hollywood Hammers to its winningest season in spring 2016, when Hammers took first at all major tournaments and first at the NA Spring 2016 Championships. Chau then joined Immortals, coaching and putting together a roster that went from Challengers to Vainglory 2017 World Champions.

“I’m incredibly excited to work with Immortals to extend the organization’s mission into the fast-growing mobile esports space,” said Chau, in a statement. “Mobile offers a tremendous opportunity for Immortals to connect with the largest player base in the world and jump on board a

rocket ship that shows no signs of slowing. I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to help build Immortals’ mobile legacy from the ground

up.”

After his time at Immortals, Chau led Team Liquid’s Arena of Valor team to compete in the Asia International Championship 2017.

“Entering mobile gaming is the clear next step for Immortals,” stated Peter Levin, Immortals chairman and Lionsgate’s president of

interactive ventures, games & digital strategy, in a statement. “We see immense potential to leverage broad, global participation to create compelling content, connect with a worldwide network of fans, and work with some incredibly talented publishers to establish something exciting, lasting, and accessible to more potential players and fans than any sport to date.”

Levin will speak at our upcoming GamesBeat Summit 2018 event on April 9-10 in Mill Valley, California.