Piranha Games is giving fans another look at its upcoming future-military combat sim MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. After debuting the game in December, Piranha is now showing off various biomes in which players will pilot their giant bipedal tanks against similarly armed enemies.

In the 3-minute clip above, you can see dense forests, barren deserts, and cold steel structures. These provide a backdrop to the tactical mech-on-mech action that Piranha is promising for Mercenaries. The developer displayed some of its building-damage tech in this trailer, so you know that you can interact with these enticing backdrops — because everyone wants to destroy something beautiful.

The video also dives into the weather and environmental system. You can see various hazardous conditions like heavy fog and electrical storms. You can also see canyons that are treacherous for any mech not equipped with jump jets.

While this is a substantial new look at MechWarrior 5, it’s also nice to see that the game is coming together and Pirahna is making enough progress to update fans about what is going on with development.

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is due out in December. Piranha has previously promised features like cooperative multiplayer and full mod support. This means you can play alongside three of your friends through the campaign, and maybe you could do so as a Thomas the Tank Engine mech.

MechWarrior is a long-running game series based on the BattleTech universe. It has always put players in the cockpit of the giant fighting machines that are the signature of BattleTech. Throughout the core releases in the series, the games have also focused on tuning and customizing your mechs. MechWarrior 5 will bring that lineage into a modern game and expose the series to a new generation of players.