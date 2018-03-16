Sega teased a new Sonic racing game with a short trailer shown at a panel during SXSW.

[ TOP SECRET ] pic.twitter.com/OVQ6n77Rh4 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 16, 2018

The video shows a revving car before focusing on the silhouette of a logo, then the letter R begins to glow. Sonic R was the name of a Sonic Racing game that came out for the Sega Saturn in 1997.

But that game featured Sonic and friends running on foot (or, in Dr. Robotnik’s case, gliding along in his round … ship … thing). No one used cars. The Sonic Drift series for the Game Gear, however, did have Sonic and co. driving.

So does the Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing series, which also features characters from other Sega brands.