Sega announced today that Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming out for the PlayStation 4 in the U.S. on August 28.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a remake of Yakuza 2, which released for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Kiwami 2 follows 2016’s Yakuza Kiwami, which was a remake of the first Yakuza. Kiwami 2 came out in Japan in December 2017.

The remake will feature new graphics and a new translation.

The latest entry in the series, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, is coming out for the PlayStation 4 on April 17.