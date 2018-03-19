Magic Leap announced that it will give developers a technical preview of its creator portal and software development kit (SDK) at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Magic Leap has raised an estimated $2.3 billion in funding for its augmented reality glasses, which will be able to play games by superimposing animated characters and objects in the real world.

These tools will help developers better understand the “spatial computing” needed to make apps for Magic Leap’s upcoming augmented reality glasses. The tools will help developers place users and animated characters in a physical setting with realistic visuals.

“We’ve learned countless lessons and evolved the way we think about creating for this new spatial computing platform,” the company said in a blog post. “Now, it’s time to start sharing those learnings. We are excited to invite creators, artists, innovators and developers to come with us — early on in this journey — into the next phase of computing.”

Developers can start downloading today the technical preview builds of Unreal Engine 4 or Unity to explore spatial computing on the Magic Leap platform. Teaming up with the world’s leading 3D engine providers, Epic Games and Unity Technologies, opens a pathway to creating on the Magic Leap platform and puts spatial computing development within reach for developers familiar with these engines.