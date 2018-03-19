Sea of Thieves has just launched on Windows 10 and Xbox One, and it is already offline due to server overload. Developer Rare has confirmed the outage on its social media accounts.

Ahoy Pirates! We are aware of the Greybeard issues that some of you may be experiencing. Our team is investigating to have this sorted ASAP. We’ll update here when we have more details to share. pic.twitter.com/O41cnbmge3 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 20, 2018

Sea of Thieves is an online piracy simulator where you can work together with a crew to sail a ship to remote islands and into uncharted waters. You perform missions for computer-controlled characters, and you can get into battles with other players in their boats.

Microsoft and Rare spent the last several weeks running tests for Sea of Thieves on Xbox One and Windows. These were server stress tests designed to understand what kind of load the game would experience in a live environment. It turns out that even with all that testing, the game has still gone offline.

Ahoy Pirates for an update! We are seeing join rates on our servers faster than we have ever seen with the US online, people are getting in steadily and our team is working now on it to manage the load… appreciate your patience while we work through this. pic.twitter.com/e4WKFolhPn — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 20, 2018

Some people are getting online, and Rare says it’s working to get everyone else on.