Uber has parked its autonomous cars in North America after a crash early this morning in Tempe, Arizona that killed a female pedestrian. Tempe Police said in a statement provided by Uber that the car was operating in autonomous mode with a human driver when the accident occurred.

Elaine Herzberg was taken from the site of the accident to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. She was 49 years old. According to the police’s statement, she was walking outside of the crosswalk at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident,” Uber said in a statement.

There’s still a great deal we don’t know about the accident. It’s unclear what role the driver played in the crash, and how the autonomous vehicle reacted, if at all, to Herzberg’s presence in its path.

This accident could have significant consequences for Uber’s self-driving car ambitions. Herzberg’s death appears to be the first time that a pedestrian was killed by an autonomous vehicle.

Uber brought its autonomous vehicles to Tempe in 2016 after it was blocked from operating in San Francisco by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. The company has since returned to San Francisco and expanded its autonomous vehicle programs to Toronto, along with its home market of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It isn’t the first time Uber suspended its autonomous vehicle operations after a crash. Roughly a year ago, the company shut down its self-driving cars after an accident in Tempe that involved another vehicle.

Update (10:59 Pacific): This story has been updated with the name of Elaine Herzberg, who died following the accident.

We’ll update this story as more details become available.