Naran has launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to raise money for its portable multi-sensor that detects a wide range of information about your environment.

The MicroBot Sense smart sensor can measure temperature, humidity, noise level, relative air pressure, light intensity, acceleration, and carbon dioxide levels. It will be able to monitor changes in the environment at your home, office, or while you’re on the move and send you smart notifications as needed.

South Korea-based Naran said that everyone experiences the atmosphere differently, but Sense can provide useful tips and warnings based on its readings.

Early bird pricing for the campaign starts at $38, and the retail price will be $50.

The device has a tactile touch button and LED status light. It leverages artificial intelligence to become smarter and give users better recommendations over time.

Sense will automatically send notifications to your smartphone when certain conditions change. For example, when humidity levels rise to 80 percent in the basement, users will automatically receive a message warning that such a high level of humidity may lead to fungi growth. These warning messages are based on analyzing data against various health and construction standards, like air quality health indexes.

“There’s a need for people to get real-time information about their surroundings. Developing a sensor came as an obvious next step after our first product, MicroBot Push,” said Naran founder Terence Park, in a statement. “Sensors are key components of the smart home, as they act as a bridge between the environment and the individual. We wanted to provide people with a solution that would not only be accurate but also portable.”

Image Credit: Naran

When installed in the home, the device monitors spaces and blind spots wherever it is placed. For instance, the user can choose to be notified when the back door is opened, the washing machine cycle has finished, or humidity drops below a certain level. Sense supports integration with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT.

“Sense is meant to give users another tool for problems that need a simple device,” said Park. “For example, if a user forgets to turn off the lights, Sense will remind them. If somebody is tampering with a user’s bike, they will be alerted. We wanted to create something simple, light, and versatile.”

MicroBot Sense connects via Bluetooth Low Energy to smartphones through the companion MicroBot Sense app, available on iOS and Android. Data can be easily seen on graphs and shared with friends and family. Sense lasts up to one month on a single charge, with extension of battery life of up to two years with an extra battery pack. Naran plans to deliver the first units in July.

Park started the company in Seoul in 2015. It launched a smart robotic button pusher dubbed Push in late 2015. The company has also launched MicroBot Hub, the MicroBots’ companion hub.